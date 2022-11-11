Homestead Middle School students can now learn by using Apple iPads thanks to a Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Grant.
“We were one of four schools in Miami-Dade that received this grant, and we got 700 devices for our students, teachers and administrators,” said Jonathan Britton, principal of Homestead Middle School. “We also received funding to pay the salary for a technology coach, and professional development for teachers.”
Students can benefit academically by having iPads. “This enhances learning in the classroom and gives students access to digital resources. It allows for them to have connectivity as each home is connected with a 5G wireless data plan so they can connect to the Internet from home without a hotspot or connect to a Verizon cell network. Everyone loves it,” said Britton.
The students began using the iPads in the classroom in October and they are benefiting from it. It allows for more blended learning, using computers along with classroom work, and greater access to schoolwork from home.
“It feels like the students have taken ownership and love using the devices,” said Britton. “About ten percent of our students are intellectually disabled and this allows greater access to software that enhances their learning.”
Homestead Middle has a unique dual enrollment program. Highly motivated academic students can take a college course through Florida International University. In the spring, there will be a professor from FIU on campus.
Last spring there was a Homestead Middle School teacher who was qualified to teach college courses. He taught an environmental science course.
This spring, there will be a college art course on two-dimensional design. The students taking the course will be part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, which is a high-level academic program.
There are 150 students in the IB program. Students in IB take three years of visual arts courses. To qualify for the college level course, students must be doing well and have a 3.0 GPA.
Also, Homestead Middle is working with a non-profit organization known as Elevate to have professional artists come to the school and create murals throughout the building. This past Saturday, Lorenzo Acosta, an alumni of Homestead Middle came to the school and creating a mural of a gator, the school’s mascot. Elevate raises money to provide artwork to decorate
campuses. More murals will be coming soon.
