Mayor Steven Losner and Elvis Maldonado are facing off in Homestead’s mayoral race. Both have extensive experience in Homestead politics and have served on the City Commission. They both expressed their hope to see improvements in the City.
One concern is the sudden closure of moderately priced major chain restaurants such as Applebees and Red Lobster.
Maldonado said he wants high quality restaurants in Homestead and that the Applebees and Red Lobster were not providing good service or food to residents. He received many complaints about the restaurants.
“They failed to provide quality service. Residents in Homestead expect quality service and food from restaurants. I want to see better restaurants in Homestead. I want to go out and find quality companies that can provide unique and good food,” he said. “I would be happy with mom and pop restaurants that provide good service and food.”
Losner did not know about Applebees but he was disappointed with Red Lobster because he said they closed down and did not notify their employees until the morning of the closure.
Losner believes other good restaurants will serve the community.
“Other restaurants want to open there. We also have a Longhorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden in this plaza. These two restaurants worked with the landlord during the pandemic, but Red Lobster did not.”
There is concern about blocks of empty retail spaces along Krome Avenue.
Maldonado said he wants to see an effort to bring businesses back to the downtown area. He said that when the previous Council voted to make a stronger effort to build up the eastside of the City, this took resources that could have built up the downtown area. He said that efforts were being made to bring more business to downtown, but the COVID crisis put this on hold. “We have five restaurants coming now. I want to see more business development there.”
Losner said the downtown or Krome Avenue area has suffered from bad timing. He said the new Homestead Station will improve the area. He believes restaurants and retail will return and it will become a desirable place to be.
“We have CRA funds to redevelop the area.
We have funds to bring business to the area,” he said.
When asked about the South Corridor Transitway and Rapid Transit Project Maldonado stated that he feels it will be good for the City. He
believes it will encourage economic development and transportation. He does not know when construction will be complete.
Losner believes the South Corridor Transitway will be good for Homestead. He does not know when it will be complete.
When asked if elected what his top priority as mayor will be, Maldonado mentioned three, the first being to fight against the over-development in Homestead. He will also seek to work well with everyone on the Council, and not just a few select people. Maldonado believes Losner is unable to work well with the Council. And he wants to bring more economic development and jobs to Homestead.
Losner said his number one priority will be to attract new business to Homestead to create new jobs. He believes this will help improve the incomes of everyone in Homestead. He also wants to see more amenities in the city such as parks so it will be more attractive.
As to one of the ballot question on Nov. 2, Maldonado said he does not want to change the term of mayor from two years to four years. He believes if the term is two years, the mayor will be held more accountable.
Losner said he wants to change the mayoral term from two years to four years because the mayor needs to be comfortable in his or her position when working with city matters, noting that he mayor should not have to beginning campaigning soon after being elected. He supported this when it came before the Council, but it was not his initiative.
