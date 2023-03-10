Editors Note - Mayor Steve Losner released the following statement on Wednesday, March 8th:
Mayor Steve Losner announced his final campaign for reelection to continue to bring results-driven leadership to Homestead and deliver on his promises to residents.
A fourth-generation Homestead resident who understands the needs of his community, the Mayor was elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021. Since that time, Mayor Losner has worked to improve public safety and create good-paying jobs while putting the needs of local families above developers. His relentless analysis of the city budget led to the creation of a dozen new police positions created under his leadership.
“Homestead is a special place to live, work, and raise a family. It has been my privilege to serve our community for the past four years,” says Mayor Losner. “Now, I’m ready to build on the progress we’ve made and keep putting our residents first.”
Mayor Losner has worked hard to make Homestead a safer, more prosperous, and healthy place to live, work, and raise a family. From 2001 to 2007, he proudly served as Vice-Mayor of Homestead, advocating for cleaner streets, measured development, neighborhood improvements, and higher quality of life for Homestead residents – but after leaving office, Losner saw leaders prioritizing the needs of developers over public safety and families while promoting high-density overdevelopment. Worried about Homestead’s path forward, he decided to run for Mayor to deliver change for his city and its residents.
“I first ran for Mayor because we needed City Hall to put Homestead families first. I saw that Homestead residents were being silenced and I wanted to put a stop to it,” Mayor Losner says. “But I know that our work is only just beginning. We need to keep pushing for stronger economic growth, investing in improved public safety, parks, roads and fighting against overdevelopment.”
Mayor Losner holds a J.D. from Mercer University and lives in Homestead with his wife, Lori. The two have three adult children, all of whom live in Homestead.
