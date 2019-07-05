A 39-year-old Homestead man and a 26-year-old Key West woman were arrested Tuesday night after they were found in possession of a large amount of drugs — amphetamines and pills.
Markil Humprey was charged with trafficking in amphetamines and conspiracy.
Kate Berzina was charged with trafficking in amphetamines, conspiracy, possession of amphetamines, possession of Oxycodone without a prescription, tampering with evidence and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Lower Keys Sgt. David Lariz stopped a southbound Hyundai about 10:45 p.m. on U.S. 1 near County Road on Big Pine Key for failure to dim bright lights into oncoming traffic. Detectives were called to the scene. Another passenger was also in the car. That person was not charged.
A U.S. Border Patrol K9 unit was called to the scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. A bag was found in the front passenger seat containing several pills, including Oxycodone.
The following were also found in the car:
• About 4.1 ounces of amphetamines were found in a sock.
• That sock also contained $1,475 in cash.
• $1,500 in cash was found in the car’s sunglass holder.
After speaking with Humprey and Berzina, Deputies and Detectives determined that both conspired to travel to Homestead to purchase a trafficking amount of amphetamines to be distributed in the Florida Keys.
Both Humphrey and Berzina were taken to jail. While at jail, a search of Berzina was done and two plastic bags containing 5.1 grams of amphetamines and 59 Oxycodone pills were found in Berzina’s private area.
