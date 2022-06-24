A 38-year-old Homestead, Florida man on probation and wearing an ankle bracelet was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Deputies on U.S. 1.
Lazaro Enrique Garcia was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, hit and run, resisting arrest and a litany of traffic offenses.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reckless driver in a white Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 100 in Key Largo. The truck was reportedly involved in two previous crashes and was driving on the shoulder and sidewalk, nearly striking additional vehicles and pedestrians.
Multiple Deputies observed the truck to be traveling at speeds greater than 80 mph as the driver, later identified as Garcia, refused to stop multiple times. Multiple Deputies terminated their pursuit due to public safety.
The truck’s tires were spiked at Mile Marker 63 and spiked again at Mile Marker 61, but Garcia continued to flee reaching speeds of 100 mph without a tire, before stopping at Mile Marker 59 where he was taken into custody.
Deputies observed Garcia was wearing an ankle bracelet that was ringing at the time of his arrest. Garcia stated he was on house arrest in Homestead.
Garcia was jailed.
