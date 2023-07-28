A 29-year-old Homestead man was arrested Monday, July 24th, for his role in the drug-related death of 33-year-old Manuel Comas of Marathon.
Trevell Marquise Beckford was charged with murder, four counts of the sale of heroin/fentanyl, and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Coco Plum Drive in Marathon on March 9, 2023, where Comas was found unresponsive. He later died at Fishermen’s Hospital. The Medical Examiner ultimately determined Comas’ death was caused by mixed drug toxicity of cocaine and fentanyl.
Special Investigations Division Detectives identified Beckford as the person responsible for selling drugs to Comas. Beckford would later sell fentanyl in controlled purchases observed by Detectives.
Warrants were obtained for Beckford’s arrest. He was taken into custody Monday by Detectives after he stepped off a bus at a City of Marathon bus stop.
Approximately one gram of fentanyl was found on Beckford when he was arrested. He was taken to jail where his bond is $900,000.
Beckford’s arrest marks the fifth time since 2022 the Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual in connection with the sale of drugs that led to someone’s death.
“I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s
Office for their hard work on this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “To be clear: Those who sell drugs in the Florida Keys that result in someone’s death will face murder charges.”
