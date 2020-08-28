A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for kidnapping his girlfriend in
Homestead and forcing her to drive him to the Keys.
Ricky Lee Good was charged with kidnapping. The case began at
approximately 2:30 p.m. when the victim texted a friend and informed the friend she was in a Jeep in Florida City that was stopped at a gas station. The victim informed her friend that Good (who was inside the gas station while she was texting) was forcing her to drive him to Key West. The victim instructed the friend to call 911. That information was then relayed to Deputies. Deputy Cristian Santos spotted the Jeep southbound at Mile Marker 102. Deputy Santos stopped the Jeep. The female victim was driving and Good was in the front passenger seat.
The female driver became upset as soon as she was removed from the Jeep and explained Good had become physically physically abusive and had beaten her previously in Homestead. The victim stated Good put in her a wrestling-type move, choked her and stated he wasn’t sure if he should let her live. She stated Good threatened her with additional physical violence if she didn’t drive him to Key West. Good was taken to jail.
