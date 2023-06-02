A 62-year-old Homestead man was arrested Saturday after threatening a man with a pipe.
Norris Anthony Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The 41-year-old victim told the Sheriff’s Office he was walking to his vehicle at the Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo when Johnson approached him and told him he had a bad attitude.
An argument ensued and escalated with Johnson making verbal threats. The victim stated Johnson grabbed a lead pipe from a golf cart and threatened him with it. Witnesses intervened and the victim fled.
A cell phone video corroborated the victim’s statement. Johnson was taken to jail.
