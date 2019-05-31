A 29-year-old Homestead man was arrested after charging a Deputy on the side of U.S. 1.
Alberto E. Sanchez was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly intoxication and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana).
Upper Keys Deputies Joel Torres and Jason Farr responded to the northbound lane of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 110 at 7:41 p.m. regarding a medical emergency and possible DUI. Deputy Torres arrived first to find Sanchez and a 21-year-old female standing near a black, Ford F-150 pickup truck. Next to the truck was a large pool of vomit where the female had been vomiting. An off-duty Homestead Police officer and an off-duty Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy were both on scene before Deputy Torres and Deputy Farr arrived. Both off-duty officers stated they stopped to render aid.
Deputy Torres noted both Sanchez and the female had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and were swaying in place. Sanchez stated he and the female had just come from Gilbert’s Resort and were heading back to Homestead. Deputy Torres asked the couple to contact someone who was within 20 minutes of their location to come for them and the vehicle. The female immediately picked up her right hand and made it into the shape of a telephone.
She then began to have a “conversation” while speaking into her hand. The fictitious conversation was long and drawn out, leaving Deputy Torres to believe the female was hallucinating.
Deputy Torres asked the female with whom she was speaking when Sanchez became aggressive. Sanchez balled up his fists, hunched his shoulders and charged Deputy Torres. Deputy Torres spun Sanchez and took him to the ground with the help of the off-duty officers. Deputy Torres noted the behavior of both Sanchez and the female was likely due to drugs and/or alcohol.
Paramedics medically cleared the female on the scene, but she was taken into protective custody due to her inability to care for herself.
911 Communications Specialists informed Deputy Torres that Sanchez had no valid driver’s license. A marijuana vape pen was found in the truck prior to hit being towed. 911 Communications Specialists informed Deputy Torres that Sanchez was not on Florida’s Medical Marijuana Registry.
Sanchez was taken to jail. Sanchez repeatedly banged his head violently against the Plexiglas partition in the rear patrol car and threatened to cut Deputy Torres’ throat.
Sanchez was booked into jail.
