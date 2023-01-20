A 60-year-old former law enforcement officer was arrested Friday on drug charges.
David Allen Disgdiertt of Homestead was charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of a synthetic narcotic, and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the Special Investigations Division previously received information that Disgdiertt was selling fentanyl in Monroe County. They observed Disgdiertt conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier. Detectives stopped him as he was driving away.
Approximately five grams of fentanyl and $1,062 worth of suspected drug proceeds were found in Disgdiertt’s vehicle.
