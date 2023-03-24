On Tuesday, March 21st, at 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the area of SW 137 Avenue & SW 268 Street in reference to a shooting.
The victim was involved in an argument with a known subject and was shot in the arm.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Soon thereafter, it was determined the subject stole a vehicle and fled the scene. A BOLO was issued and several hours later the subject vehicle was observed by officers. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused, and a pursuit ensued. The subject fled northbound on the Don Shula Expressway, where he was involved in a traffic crash with two other vehicles. No one was injured during the crash, and the subject, Michael James Clark, 52, of SW 238th Ct. was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
