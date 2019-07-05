A Homestead man was arrested Sunday afternoon on domestic violence charges. Andres Morales Domingo, 27, beat his wife and children with a USB cable, upset that the children were misbehaving. After police were called he attempted to hide underneath an SUV, Homestead police said.
Domingo faces charges of child abuse, battery and resisting arrest without
violence. According to Homestead Police, Morales Domingo's wife told police her husband beat her and two of their children with a USB cable. He then grabbed the wife forcefully by the hair.
A Homestead police sergeant found a man, later identified as Morales Domingo, hiding underneath an SUV parked on the side of the house.
Morales Domingo's wife gave a statement to the police that her husband came home from work and was upset that their children were playing loudly in the house. She said Morales Domingo yelled at the children to stop, but when they didn't, he picked up a USB cable and started hitting them with it.
His wife told police she was trying to protect the children when he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground. She said Morales Domingo ran from the home as she was calling 9-1-1.
Police said Morales Domingo's children had abrasions on their bodies, but their mother declined treatment for them. She also refused the help of the SafeSpace shelter program.
