A 25-year-old Homestead man was arrested for a string of vessel burglaries in Islamorada and in Miami-Dade County following a joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Beach Police Department.
Carlos Leodanys Lopez is facing a litany of charges in both jurisdictions, including multiple counts of grand theft and burglary in Monroe County.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified of multiple boat burglaries in the Venetian Shores neighborhood and Coral Harbor Club in Islamorada on June 23 in which four vessels were burglarized and high-end GPS units were stolen, with a total value of nearly $60,000.
Detectives began investigating and placed a be-on-the-lookout for the GPS units to other law enforcement agencies. Miami Beach Police Detectives contacted Sheriff’s Office shortly thereafter stating they were investigating Lopez for multiple boat burglaries in their area and they believed he was responsible for the burglaries in Islamorada as well.
Sheriff’s Office Detective Jose Hernandez provided Miami Beach Police Detectives with additional information and Miami Beach Police Detectives arrested Lopez after observing him attempting to discard GPS units.
Lopez admitted to the GPS thefts in Islamorada and all the GPS units reported stolen at the Islamorada locations were found at Lopez’s residence and returned to their owners.
Lopez remains in jail in Miami-Dade County on charges in that area and he will also be prosecuted in Monroe County for his crimes here.
