A 33-year-old Homestead, Florida man was arrested Wednesday after grabbing a woman and resisting arrest. There were no reported injuries.
Yang Chiong was charged with burglary with battery, domestic battery, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with a suspended license.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the UPS facility on Industrial Avenue in Islamorada at approximately 6:38 a.m. regarding a domestic incident.
A 32-year-old female victim working there stated her former boyfriend entered the property and grabbed her, unsuccessfully pulling her toward his vehicle. Other workers intervened and Chiong fled northbound on U.S. 1.
He was stopped by the Sheriff’s Office near Mile Marker 86 at Galleon Road where he provided a false name. He was taken to jail and was charged with a moving traffic violation, resisting an officer, battery and felony burglary.
