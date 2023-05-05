A 29-year-old Homestead, Florida motorist was arrested Tuesday after striking a sign and fleeing from Deputies while reaching speeds of 90 mph.
James Alden Leichtman was charged with fleeing and eluding, hit and run with property damage, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.
Leichtman drove around a construction flagman on U.S. 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Mile Marker 32, struck a construction sign, and continued northbound while passing in no-passing zones, driving on the wrong side of the road, and speeding.
The vehicle’s tires were spiked on U.S. 1 in Marathon. Leichtman stopped and was arrested just north of the Key Vaca Cut near Key Colony Beach.
