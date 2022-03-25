Tickets are now on sale for the 47th Annual Homestead Kiwanis Good Friday Prayer Breakfast, April 15, at the Willian F. Dickinson Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Avenue.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, the breakfast begins at 7 a.m.
This year’s guest speakers, Pastor Emilio Aviles of the Christ Fellowship Redland Campus and his wife, Jackie Aviles, will address the gathering with the message, ‘Pressed but not crushed.’
“We are excited to have our first in person Prayer Breakfast since COVID and we expect a large turnout,” said SouthState Bank’s Terri Stockwell, chairperson of the event for Kiwanis. “This is an excellent opportunity to come together—as a community—in fellowship and prayer.”
Tickets for the breakfast are a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students.
In addition, the Kiwanis club is also seeking a variety of sponsors for the event. Sponsorships not only help defray the cost of the event but also allow for complimentary ticket distribution to the military stationed at Homestead Air Reserve Base as well as to local area clergy.
For more information, tickets, and sponsorship forms, contact Stockwell at 305.245.2211 or via email, tstockwell@southstatebank.com.
