New businesses are coming into the Krome Avenue business district.
Significantly, both businesses profiled are owned by and support other female small business owners.
On Thursday, September 8th community leaders came together to officially open Cirque Salon Studios, located at the city owned Homestead Station. Cirque Salons Studio main entrance is next to the parking garage entrance on W. Mowry Drive.
According to their website, “Cirque Salon Studios is a collection of modern, equipped suites where health, beauty and wellness professionals independently cater to their clients.”
Each studio is rented and independently run, small businesses with their own business hours.
Whitney MacEachern, the owner, welcomed everyone to the grand opening, thanking city officals, the property manager and the South Dade Chamber of Commerce.
She noted that 50% of the suites are leased, and and additional 25% are in the final stages of leasing.
Mayor Steve Losner thanked MacEachern for “her efforts and this business, as adding alot of horsepower to the forward momentum of not only our core downtown but the entire city by bringing much needed amentities.”
Councilmember Larry Roth said, “Cirque Salon is inspiring to me, plus to all the young entrepeneurs who will be able to have their own businesses.”
Councilmember Erica Avila noted, “This project received a grant from the CRA which I voted in favor for. Advocating for small businesses like these, I feel their passion and drive.”
Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman concluded that, “I see that it is so nice that businesses are now expanding to Homestead. Cirque Salon is just the beginning of a new era. This is going to attract other new businesses and that’s what we want because small businesss are the engine that runs our city.”
For more information follow Cirque Salon of Homestead on Facebook, or their website at cirquesalon studios.com
Newcomers to Homestead who drive past ShowBiz Cinema and Homestead Station don’t know the buildings previously in the space; some historic, others more contemporary.
Ages Ago Antiques, owned by longtime resident Susan Dryer, was in a historic white building she’d converted that had once been the original 1913 Fuchs Bakery.
Although there was an idea to move the building in order to preserve that bit of history, an engineering survey revealed it was not structurally feasible.
Dryer, a member of Homestead Main Street, has devoted decades to efforts to revitalize downtown, and her intent was to find a new property to re-open her store. In 2019, she closed on 257 North Krome Avenue, anticipating being operational again within about a year. Multiple delays for myriad reasons impacted that plan, but the day is approaching.
The new store, however, will have far more than antiques. Thus the name, “etc.”, where art will be displayed among antiques, as a used book section, a charming children’s play area with toys and books, and a coffee and tea bar will add to the setting for leisurely browsing.
“It will be a place the community can come and enjoy.”
The greater emphasis on art is two-fold.
First, Dryer has collected a large inventory of paintings and General Manager, Juan Martinez, is an experienced art dealer. Mayte Soto is Gallery Curator and can provide service as an art conservator; a service newly available for Dryer. Both individuals have been instrumental in preparing the shop along the way.
Dryer has also set aside a section for local artists, initially partnering with Homestead Center for the Arts (HCA) for a monthly rotation.
For the first exhibition, the showcased artist is Terre Rybovich, a master charcoal artist noted for her ethereal, highly detailed images. Her drawings have been widely exhibited in Florida as well as internationally and are in private and public collections. A third-generation native of West Palm Beach, Rybovich relocated to Homestead with her husband, Jon Ward, Director of Florida City’s Community Redevelopment Agency.
Her work can be seen at https://www.terrerybovich.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
There will be a ribbon-cutting event for etc., Thursday, September 21, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Regular hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Contact -etc.homestead@yahoo.com for more information.
