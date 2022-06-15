People who are undergoing surgery at Baptist Health’s Homestead Hospital may have a robot helping with the surgery.
The da Vinci robot first went to work on February 10 and has helped surgeons provide top quality results.
Dr. Taralyn Sowby, an OB/GYN has made extensive use of the robot in helping patients.
The robot is made by Intuitive.
“We use the robot to assist us when we are doing laparoscopic surgery,” said Sowby.
“It allows us to do more complex surgeries and be minimally invasive.
Patients can go home on the same day as the surgery rather than staying at the hospital.”
She has used the robot when doing surgery on uterine fibroids and endometriosis. She uses it for most of the hysterectomies she performs. She has used it while performing surgeries for endometriosis, fallopian tube pathology and ovarian surgeries. Sowby is able to direct the three arms of the robot during procedures. The robot can actually do some things more precisely than a human because it does not tremble and shake as a human does.
Dr. Marlon Pastrana, who specializes in bariatrics is also pleased to use the da Vinci robot when performing surgeries. He has seen it used effectively in dealing with hernias.
“With the robot, there is less pain and less trauma for the patient in surgery. The surgeon controls the robot during surgery by a console.
We can make smaller incisions and it is less invasive. I believe we will see robots being used in more surgeries. It will help more patients,” he said.
David Abercrombie, vice president of operations at Homestead Hospital believes the da Vinci robot will help surgeons become even more successful.
“We are offering the latest technology and it will benefit our patients. With the robot there is less pain and less need for pain medication. Patients recover faster and can go home sooner. It is better for patients to recover at home,” he said.
According to the Intuitive website, the da Vinci surgical system gives the surgeon an advanced set of instruments to use in performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. Robots don’t perform the surgery. The surgeon performs the surgery using instruments that they guide using a console.
The da Vinci system translates the surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real time, rotating the instruments while performing the procedure. The small wristed instruments move similar to a human hand, but with a greater range of motion. The system delivers a highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The small size of the instrument makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.