Homestead Hospital, for the second consecutive term, has achieved Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing services by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program.
The designation is the nation’s highest form of recognition for nursing excellence and a benchmark for the quality of care patients receive. Homestead Hospital joins a select group of 547 elite clinical-care institutions in the nation and 23 in the state of Florida that have earned Magnet
Recognition Program status. Among this group are four other Baptist Health hospitals—Baptist Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
“Magnet designation is widely accepted as the gold standard of nursing excellence, and earning it for the second consecutive time is a tremendous achievement,” said Kenneth Spell, CEO of Homestead Hospital. “Magnet status reflects the commitment of our nurses, physicians and entire staff to
deliver the highest quality care possible to the people of our community.”
The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes excellence and in nursing, which results in enhanced quality of care and patient safety. Applicants undergo a rigorous application and evaluation process that includes interviews and a review of nursing services and patient care and outcomes.
“Re-designation is evidence of our culture of excellence that includes outstanding patient care, professionalism, leadership and teamwork,” said Ana M. Cabrera, DNP, ACNP-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Homestead Hospital. “We are proud to earn this prestigious recognition, and we are proud to provide outstanding care to our patients and families each day.”
