At the Special Presentations on May 29, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough took time to honor three young women and their dedicated service to the City of Homestead.
Councilwoman Fairclough said, “Today I had the opportunity to shake the hands of 756 graduates, and it was only fitting that we replicate that in our Council Chambers for the students who have committed thousands of hours towards community service. ”
With the three graduates at her side, wearing the same red gowns they had worn earlier for their high school graduations, Councilwoman Fairclough recognized each of them and noted their college plans and the scholarships they had received:
Sidney Lee, graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, will attend the University of Florida and major in computer engineering with a minor in constitutional law. She is the recipient of a Homestead Rotary Club Scholarship.
Kayla Montizaan, graduate of Homestead Miami Arts Charter School, will attend Miami Dade College and major in visual arts with a minor in education. She is the recipient of a Silver Knight Award Scholarship, Homestead Center of the Arts Scholarship, Police Officer Assistance Trust Scholarship and Fraternal Order of Police Scholarship.
Renee Sealy, graduate of the Medical Academy for Science and Technology, will attend the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College of Florida Atlantic University and major in business, with a double minor in law and sociology/philosophy. She is the recipient of a Henry Morrison Flagler Scholarship, a full Merit Scholarship, a Homestead Rotary Club Scholarship and an HCA Health Care Scholarship.
Concluding the presentation, Councilwoman Fairclough said, “As you can see, members of the award-winning Homestead Mayor’s Youth Council are very involved with their community, and they do not let that get in the way of their academics.”
She told the young women, “I am so proud of the work you have done in your community and I challenge you to continue serving on your college campuses and to be just as active as you have been in the City of Homestead. We are all here to support you — we wish you all the best and we love you here in the City of Homestead. Thank you so much for your heart to serve.”
