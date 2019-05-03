Homestead Honor Guard Represents in Capitol

The sound of motorcycles, bagpipes and marching orders echoed in the Capitol courtyard April 27th as thousands gathered for The Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police 37th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Law enforcement agencies from around the state marched south on Monroe Street to the Capitol before entering the courtyard and lining up for the memorial ceremony, surrounding the families of those who have died in the

past year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis were present with the governor giving a proclamation marking Monday as Florida Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Day.

"I will always remember the valor, service and perseverance of our law enforcement officers and I know the citizens throughout the state of Florida will too," DeSantis said.

It was an emotional day for the loved ones. Families each placed a red or pink rose in a bed of white roses shaped like the state of Florida before they shook hands with the governor and were presented with a memorial framed photo of their law enforcement officer.