How should the remaining open parcels of land in Homestead be developed? This is a question that members of the Homestead Council, city leaders, residents and developers are facing.
People who live in Homestead want good restaurants and pleasant stores.
City leaders want a vibrant business community that will provide high quality goods and services and good job opportunities.
Developers are proposing mixed use communities that will include stores, restaurants, offices for professional services, entertainment venues and open green spaces. They also want to build housing units because people need a place to live. There is a very strong demand for housing in Miami-Dade and many families are struggling to find moderately priced homes.
These were some of the issues that the City Council discussed during a recent workshop. About 100 acres of land, often referred to as the Algers property across the street from BJs, is being considered for a mixed-use development by D.R Horton. It is on the Northeast corner of Lucy Street and Southeast 6th Avenue. This developer wants to build 600 housing units which would include apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on the site with some commercial and business development. Members of the Council want fewer homes and more commercial development.
Mayor Steve Losner said there will be more workshops on how the site might be developed under the code provisions that are being proposed by D.R Horton.
Buildings on the site could be built up to six stories. A choice will be should the project be spread out or could the developer build up to the six-story limit.
“I am not a fan of more residential housing. It may be a necessary evil to have more community amenities on that site. I want to see more non-residential buildings. We will probably have two more workshops. We will want to get input from people in the community and see renderings for the project,” said Losner.
Vice Mayor Julio Guzman also wants to see more community input.
“I want to see what people in the community want on those 100 acres.
I think more commercial development is needed over residential. I think a good mixed use project will go well there,” he said.
Guzman believes an effective mixed use project can create a vibrant small city where people will want to live, work and play. “A technology mixed use project can be a vibrant urban center that is walkable, bikeable and a space where people are not as dependent on cars. I want it to be a place that offers a high quality of life. I want to make sure people in the community have a say. We will need to have more infrastructure to handle more traffic,” he said.
Councilmember Erica Avila wants to be cautious about moving forward. She wants to be careful about adding more residential units.
“This technology mixed use project will have a huge effect on Homestead. It involves over 100 acres of land and we will only have one chance to get it right. We are not built out and there are places where people build homes. I want to see the whole vision for this project,” she said.
Councilmember Larry Roth wants to make sure the new development adds to the community. He believes it has a lot of potential. “I don’t think we should have more residential units there.
If we are going to have more residential, I want it to have a positive impact on the community.”
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said the Council needs to be careful how the site is zoned. She believes it important that the site be an attractive place for people to live and work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.