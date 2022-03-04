Sofia Castillo has a passion for gaming technology. She loves to play the latest video games and likes to know what is going on behind the games.
“I like to see what is going on behind the scenes in video games. I want to work on creating video games,” said Castillo.
She is a student in the Game Design and Simulation class. It is part of the Academy of Information Technology magnet program at Homestead Senior High School. She is learning how the worlds of virtual reality and games are created.
Oriol Molina is a student in the program and hopes to learn more about gaming technology. “I like Minecraft. I take this class because I can work on creating games,” he said.
John Sanin teaches the Game Design class. He is showing students how to work with the latest programs such as Maya to create 3D models. They are learning how to create animation scenes. During a recent class, they were learning to create models of a body of water and crocodiles that could be directed to move around a screen.
“We are creating virtual reality environments. Our students are learning about animation. They have been learning how to build scenes including water and other features,” said Sanin.
The students are very enthusiastic about their classes and many hope to go on to build careers in information technology.
In the virtual reality program, students learn how to create computer generated content that will immerse people in an experience that feels real by creating a 360-degree digital environment. They learn about cutting edge technology in developing programs in the entertainment industry.
With 3D computer animation, students learn to use various tools and equipment to produce 3D animation and use photo, video, and audio editing and software and a state-of-the-art iMac lab. They also learn how to use 3D printers.
Homestead also offers a strong culinary arts program. Students develop professional culinary skills and learn how to prepare restaurant quality meals.
Mayde Montesano is an enthusiastic teacher with years of restaurant experience. She loves to share her knowledge with students. The young people learn in a professional level kitchen and can pursue careers in food service after high school.
“The students learn the basics of cooking, how to make soup stocks, how to make salads and how to prepare meals,” she said.
Upon completing the program, the young people can work in high quality restaurants.
With the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, the students can learn how restaurants and hotels work. They learn business skills and can purse internships. They also visit hotels and see how leaders in the industry run their organizations. Graduates of this program can pursue careers in hotel management, restaurant operations, beverage management, large event and festival event management, according to Tia Bynum, who teaches hospitality and tourism.
Homestead High also offers a Nursing and Medical Assistant Magnet program. Nursing students can take courses that will lead to licensure in practical nursing after the students’ senior year. Students also have the opportunity to complete clinical hours in the community. Nursing students can complete duel enrollment course work that can lead to an Associate Arts degree upon high school graduation.
