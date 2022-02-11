Everyone who has attended a performance such as, “Lion King, Jr”, by the Seminole Junior Players has remarked about the incredible local talent with voices that resonate through the theatre. This is not merely community pride as one of those students, Gabrielle Beckles, was on-stage at the world-
famous Carnegie Hall in New York City the weekend of February 5-6, 2022. The occasion was to be part of the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series where the Keys Gate Charter High School student was among a select group chosen from thousands of nominees.
The sophomore has been studying voice for six years. She’s a member of the Miami Children’s Chorus and Miami Children’s Theatre as well as the Keys Gate Charter School Honor Choir. With roles in both “Aladdin, Jr”., and “Lion King, Jr.”, she exemplified the type of talent the Honors Performance Series seeks.
“The Honors Performance Series believes in dreaming big. It's how our parent company, WorldStrides, was born, and it's what we hope to give all student performers who participate in the Series: newfound confidence, strengthened musical abilities, and big ideas for the future.
The Series was established with the goal of distinguishing talented student musicians in a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Carnegie Hall. Since then, we are proud to have showcased thousands of dedicated young performers on renowned stages across the world.” (https://honorsperformance.org/about-us/)
Each year, they open applications for the prestigious trip to New York City. “We're pleased to welcome rising 9th-12th grade musicians' applications for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Selected Finalists rehearse and perform under master conductors and have the opportunity to meet other like-minded musicians from around the world. Though much of the students' time is focused on performance preparation, the program also allows students to experience New York City's wonderful sights and performing arts scene.”
Last year was cancelled as were so many other events. “After having performances worldwide impacted for over a year, we are excited to be returning to the stage at Carnegie Hall. Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Program Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
Beckles was understandably thrilled to receive the news. “I am excited to perform with students from all over the world who share a love for music like I do.
Performing at one of the greatest music halls in the world is really a dream come true.”
Her performance as a Soprano I with the Honors Ensemble culminated five days in New York with other students from across the United States, Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam, and South Korea. It won’t be the last time for her to appear before an audience but will always be especially memorable. “Singing at Carnegie Hall was a dream come true for me, as I have been singing for as long as I can remember, thanks to my voice teacher, Chris Arroyo and the support of my family. From performing with the Seminole Theatre and Miami Children's Theatre, to singing with the Miami Children's Chorus and the Keys Gate Charter School Honor Choir, I have always loved performing and being on stage."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.