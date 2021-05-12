The Homestead Broncos football team will be hosting a community event at Loren Roberts Park on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
“We’re getting out there for a community and having a barbecue,” head coach Philip Simpson said. “We’re feeding neighborhood. There’s going to be some Homestead gear out there for sale to get some more Homestead gear in the neighborhood, some apparel. We’re going to do a fan fest with a pregame walk-through to keep it light to get ready for our game on Saturday.”
There will also be opportunities to interact with the players in their game jerseys.
“The parents haven’t seen their kids play in two years because of COVID, family and friends, so the goal is to get these people out there to get them involved, let them see their kid in a jersey, come take a picture with your child, talk, laugh and have an early dinner with burgers and hot dogs, have some worshipping and getting around each other and being able to meet the community,” Simpson said.
The Broncos, who are coming off a 3-3 season with a playoff appearance, feature a number of standouts including defensive linemen Dante Anderson, Daniel Lyons, and Amen Mackey; quarterback Joshua Townsend; running backs Tyrone Maxwell and Isaac Brown; wide receivers David Jester, Richard Dandridge and Mark Evans; and defensive backs Wesley Deshawn and Anthony Ellison.
“We are inviting the elementary and middle school kids out and see some of these cats and get to meet them,” Simpson said. “I think it’s really important. These kids run around and play football everywhere. They live in Homestead and play in the North End, but these kids need to learn to play in their own backyard, in their own communities and have these young guys looking up to them as role models and superstars. That’s why I think it’s really important to get out in the community and start showing our face. We’ve got top-tier guys who are Division I recruits. These kids should be able to meet these guys and shoot the talk with them. That’s what I’m excited about.”
Homestead, which is coming a 3-3 season and a playoff appearance, will be facing Edison on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ives Estates Park. They will also have an intrasquad game on May 21 at Harris Field at 5 p.m.
