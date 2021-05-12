Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 91F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.