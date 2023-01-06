The Homestead and Florida City communities will come together Saturday, January 14, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, by holding a parade and a festival.
The theme will be the “Time is Aways Right To Do What is Right.”
The parade and festival will be hosted by New Visions for South Dade. It takes place on the Saturday before the National Holiday, which is Monday, January 16 so as not to conflict with the MLK parade in downtown Miami.
“We will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. He preached non-violence and taking a stand for what is right. And the time is always right to do what is right,” said Jeffrey Brown, the president of New Visions for South Dade. This organization runs the parade and organizes a school book drive.
The parade line-up will begin at 11:00 a.m., Jan. 14 at Roby George Park in Homestead. The parade will begin at noon. It will end at Loren Roberts Park. Then there will be a festival with fun activities fellowship and food vendors. There will be a DJ and musical performances. There will be plenty of opportunities to spend time with family and friends.
Bands from Homestead, South Dade, Carol City and Miami Edison Senior High Schools will participate in the parade. Various Civic groups and faith organizations will participate and have floats.
The parade will honor community leaders with grand marshal status. The Homestead Senior High School Broncos football team will be honored as grand marshal. Miami Dade Commissioners Kionne McGhee and Danielle Cohen Higgins will be grand marshals. Florida Rep. Kevin Chambliss will be a grand marshal. Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman and Council member Erica Avila will be grand marshals. Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson and Commissioner James Gold will be grand marshals. Jeffrey Brown’s brother Willie Brown, who recently died will be honored posthumously as a grand marshal.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace is looking forward to the parade and festival.
“This is a huge event followed by a program at Loren Roberts Park. I am looking forward to it. We love to be involved,” said Wallace.
Nearly 60 years after Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, the words are still recited regularly. This strong message will inform the theme of the 2023 Homestead/Florida City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast which will take place on Friday, January 13, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Each year, leaders from these cities come together to honor the life and legacy of King. This year’s theme is “The Power of the Dream” and will highlight how King’s dream lives on and our own dreams can empower communities to strive for equity and inclusion at all levels.
The program will feature an address from Keynote Speaker Dr. Anthony Reed of Martin Memorial AME, commonly known as “the purple church.”
The program will also feature special performances and recognize the accomplishments of several community leaders.
The breakfast event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. You can register at www.cityofhomestead.com/mlk.
