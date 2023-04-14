Homestead City Council has authorized the Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA ) to obtain a $4.5 million loan that will be used to purchase a property at Krome Avenue and Second Street.
The property includes 19,398 square of building space. There is 9,100 square of parking space.
It had been the site of the old Edison Furniture building but is now a vacant space.
This area will become either the site of a restaurant and bar space or a food hall with multiple restaurants.
“It is really exciting,” said Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
“It is a huge step in the revitalization of downtown Homestead, and it shows the Mayor and Council’s commitment to controlling the city’s destiny in downtown development. These restaurants will attract people to downtown.”
Councilwoman Erica Avila said, “This is part of the economic development mission that we are on for our downtown area,” she said.
In other business, Homestead Council has approved a call to artists for a temporary art exhibit that will be on display at Losner Park. The exhibit will open in about two months.
The theme will be water oriented and interactive. The art might include lights and sound and items that can be touched and activated.
All artists are encouraged to apply at Miami-Dade’s Art in Public Places portal, miamidadepublicart.org, once it has been posted.
The Council also approved a call to artists for a mural at the Seminole Theater. The art will include community themes and diversity.
The Homestead Youth Baseball program elected a new board consisting of five people. The election was for four open seats. Carlos Garcia, president of the league occupies the fifth seat. This board will govern the league and address items such as code of conduct and challenges regarding fair play among the league’s participants.
Parents and coaches in this league have expressed concerns about the fairness of how the league is run at recent Council meetings.
Now, the Board members are undergoing a background check.
They will have a first meeting where they will adopt an existing code of conduct, make changes and conduct league business, according to Good.
