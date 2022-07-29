Homestead small businesses have the opportunity for a free 30-hour, 4-week Small Business Clinic in August and September.
The mission of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is stated in a recent City of Homestead Press Release, “The mission of the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency is to revitalize the community redevelopment area and to provide economic stimulus such that the future value of the property within the community redevelopment area is optimized. Its goal is to combat neighborhood deterioration and eliminate economic blight in the designated area.”
The filled-to-capacity Lunch and Learn, “Growing Your Business in Every Aspect”, held July 20, 2022 is being followed by the more detailed program in another partnering with the Miami Bayside Foundation.
“Those who complete the program and are within the CRA area will be eligible to receive $7,500 in grant funding.
For those businesses outside of the CRA there will be other funding opportunities available per qualification.”
The focus is to build a solid foundation for business and covers topics essential to success. Monday August 1, 2022 is the application deadline through www.miamibayside foundation.org/workshops.
Sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00-7:00 p.m., will be August 29 - September 27 at Homestead City Hall, 100 NE Civic Court, Homestead. There will be pre-and-post assessment sessions in addition to the core topics.
Session 1: Networking, Mission Statement & Branding, Marketing Strategies & Market Research; Session 2: Accounting 101 Financial Statements; Session 3: Digital Marketing Strategy, Sales Funnel; Session 4: Legal Considerations; IP, Copyright, NDA, Trademarks, Insurance; Session 5: Personal and Business Credit, Financing Options, Projections/Benchmarking, Access to Capital; Session 6: Minority Certification & Procurement, Government Contracting: Session 7: Using Technology to Scale Your Business, Business Plan & SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats]; Session 8: Planning for the Future, Small Business Resources, Presentation to the Lenders.
There will be another Presentation to the Lenders September 26th and September 27th is graduation.
“Program Criteria: Active and registered business in operation for a minimum of 1 year*, have 10 or fewer employees, less than $1 million in annual revenue, at least 51% minority or women owned, located in the Homestead CRA boundaries, and must be a US Citizen or resident.
This requirement shall be waived for businesses opening in the Historic Downtown District”.
Of note, CRA boundaries are within the Southwest neighborhood and historic downtown Homestead.
A map is at https://miamibaysidefoundation.org/wpcontent/uploads/2022/07/CRA-Area-Map.pdf
For more information about CRA boundaries or the program, contact Anna-Bo Emmanuel, aemmanuel@cityofhomestead.com; or call (305) 224-4482
“The Miami Bayside Foundation (MBF) is a nonprofit organization designed to advance economic development in Miami through the support of minority businesses and education. They do this through the creation and administration of loan programs for minority businesses, through the creation of programs and educational scholarships for minorities, and by providing technical assistance to minority-owned businesses.” (https://miamibaysidefoundation.org/about-us)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.