The Homestead CRA agreed to purchase two properties adjoining the Triangle Project which is located off of Southwest Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue. This is the area where the CRA will put a mixed use and mixed income development.
One property has been owned by Harvest Home LLC, and is located at 238 SW 5th Street.
This property is 3,766 square feet and is being purchased for $600,000.
The other property is 3,250 square feet and has been owned M and M Asian Massage at 231 SW 5th Street and is being purchased for $499,000.
Theses properties will be added to a series of other parcels that Homestead owns and is seeking to redevelop as the Triangle Project.
“These properties allow the City to connect parcels that were not connected to the rest of the project. Overall, the Triangle Project is going to be transformative and a major project for the Southwest area. This area has not seen new development or new investment,” said Zackery Good, assistant manager. “Homestead is hoping to release a Request for Proposal that will select a development partner and bring our vision to life.”
The goal is to have a residential and commercial project. There will be mixed income housing. This means 51 percent of the units must be considered affordable and 49 percent can be market based. Some of the space must be for community use such as green space.
“We want to put in new buildings that are welcoming and will be a positive part of the community,” said Good.
There are growing number of mixed-use developments coming to the area. These projects will meet the demand for more high-quality housing.
