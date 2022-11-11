During their November 8 meeting, the Homestead CRA Board members approved the expenditure of $600,000 to purchase two properties located at 437 SW 2nd Avenue and 441 SW 2nd Avenue from Criste LLC.
The purchase will involve the acquisition of a fourplex building. The City will likely have to relocate four families from this building.
This purchase will expand the Triangle Revitalization Project.
On July 27, the Homestead Council agreed to allocate $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds toward the Project located at SW 4th Street and Railroad Avenue. The goal is to create a mixed use, mixed income and transit-oriented development. An important goal is to redevelop the neighborhood.
The project is divided into two sites. The first site is 46,168 square feet and site two is 19,540 square feet. This purchase will expand site one by 8,500 square feet. During the meeting, the CRA members discussed the possibility of purchasing other parcels of land outside the Triangle Project. This could involve relocating more families.
During the COW meeting, the Council agreed to place several major items on the agenda. It will consider purchasing three solid waste trucks. It will consider a citywide perimeter intrusion detection system. It will consider leakdetection services and city wide drainage improvements. It will consider upgrades to pump station 22 force main upgrades. An it will consider a grant for the watershed master plan.
