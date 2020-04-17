Homestead CRA

The City of Homestead and the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) recognize that our small business community as well as our churches and non-profits have been severely impacted by the coronavirus. To better identify ways in which we can support and what available local, state and federal resources would be of the most value to our community, we are asking that you tell us how your business has been affected by COVID-19.
If you haven't already done so, please complete a 3-minute survey by clicking this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HOMESTEADCOVID19IMPACT
Small business is the backbone of the City of Homestead and the CRA is committed to doing what they can to help businesses survive this pandemic and thrive in the years to come.
