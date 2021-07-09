A Homestead couple was arrested Saturday after attacking two Deputies at an Islamorada restaurant.
Floyd Angus Leach, 52, and Rebecca Leach, 48, were both charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
The melee began when Detective Ignacio Molina and Deputy Amie Szymanski went to break up a 1 a.m. fight at Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill. One of the men involved in the fight, Floyd Leach, grabbed Det. Molina from behind and placed him in a choke hold and began strinking him in the face. Det. Molina responded and took Floyd Leach to the ground.
The officers were placing Floyd Leach in handcuffs when Rebecca Leach kicked Deputy Szymanski in the head and kicked Det. Molina in hand. Det. Molina and Dep. Szymanski placed Rebecca Leach in custody.
Det. Molina suffered bruises to his face. There were no other injuries reported.
Floyd and Rebecca Leach were taken to jail.
