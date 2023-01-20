The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall.
Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group.
Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to discuss the proposed CityPlace Homestead.
Milo said that the relationship between Homestead and Related Urban is a partnership, and he wants to give the city a good deal, but does not want to promise more than the company can deliver. The goal is to create a class A mixed use development with midrise apartment buildings. Those who live there will pay higher market rate rents.
There will be an upscale art facility with high profile events similar to other major events in Miami. The developer will work with Homestead Center for the Arts and the Seminole Theater to create a first-class art gallery.
Under the current proposal, the project will be developed in three phases with phases one and two including 376 residential units. When phases one, two and three are completed there will be 596 units and 917 parking spaces. There will be space for retail and restaurant operations, a central park and a police substation.
The lease would be for 99 years and the projected rent to be collected by the city would be approximately $193,580,000. The total value of the property in terms of rent to be collected and other economic benefits would be $422,250,000.
The old city hall property land is valued at around $12.2 million.
Council member Larry Roth was disappointed by the current proposal and during the workshop made a presentation showing that the various offers made by Related Urban has changed over the past months and that now the developer is offering far less than what it promised in previous presentations.
“This is a bad deal for Homestead,” said Roth. “The amenities we were promised are gone. The land is the most valuable property we have and the deal they are offering is not fair to Homestead.”
Roth believes the City should conduct a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) and that Related could be considered in this process. “The attractions that were promised to city such as roof top dining and lounge on top of the conference center were stripped away and the 60,000 square foot central park is down 34,000 square feet. At the last presentation in December there was no mention of restaurants but in earlier presentations four restaurants were promised.”
There was some discussion on selling the property outright. Roth believes the property should serve the city as an annuity so the money generated from the land leased could be used to hire more police and be put toward improving the parks and aesthetics to the city.
Council member Erica Avila said she believed the deal had fallen apart and that it was time to “Call the wedding off.”
One advantage to selling the property would be to get to the upfront money to retire the loan for the new City Hall that under a lease deal would take several years. Under the current proposed structure there are capitalized lease payments that occur in installments over several years rather than being one lump sum up front. The flip side is that with a ground lease the City would receive annual rent payments.
The final direction given at the meeting was to continue discussion at another workshop after the City receives its updated appraisal on the Old City Hall property. Once this has been received another workshop will be scheduled, according to Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
In other actions, the City of Homestead has begun a beautification project along SW 4th ST from SW 187 Ave to S Flagler Ave.
The project will include installation of decorative crosswalks, repaving the roadway, and restriping the roadway.
Residents should expect lane closures and detours throughout the corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.