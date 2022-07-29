A six-member Homestead City Council sat as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board and for Council’s monthly Committee of the Whole on Wednesday July 20.
Council unanimously approved staff’s recommendation of a 6.2055 millage rate per $1000 of property value for taxes, the same as last year.
Debt service millage was set at 0.3550, a small decrease of 0.0600 from last year’s rate.
The City Manager informed Council in response to questions that it was possible to approve a final millage rate less than this amount but it could not be more once it was accepted.
Staff notes state the City’s total gross property values at $4.360 billion, yielding $22.947 million in ad-valorem revenue plus an additional $2.759 million for the CRA. The debt service yield would be $1.470 million.
Councilmember Larry Roth asked if this millage provided additional City revenue sufficient to add new services and was told there was both for services and for new staffing.
Councilmember Erica Avila stated her budget priorities as the police department, parks, and development services.
Finance staff told Councilmember Julio Guzman individual department budgets were factoring in inflation for increased contract costs. The City will generate additional monies because property values increased, according to staff.
Given last year’s tax yield, anticipated revenue of $22.9 million is a 12.6% increase in values, only 4% of which was from new construction.
During a side discussion on trash issues and illegal dumping, the City Manager told Council it was likely the County would do away with recycling in 2023 as part of a nationwide problem with that market.
The City’s first budget hearing is scheduled for Tuesday September 6 at 5:30 pm; the final budget hearing is set for Wednesday September 21 at 5:01 pm.
The Manager also said the State of the City address would be on August 24.
Council proceeded with a long list of routine expenditures at its meeting.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) annual action plan was funded for the next budget year at $785,662.
Administered by the CRA, this budget was set at $298,530 for improvements to Ernestine Jackson Seymore Park, $230,000 for Section 108 loan payments for the Cybrarium, $100,000 for educational STEM assistance, and twenty percent for administrative costs totaling $157,132.
Council approved a CDBG award of $100,000 to Dibia Dream to assist students from low income families with STEM programs. Gang Alternatives was approved for youth programming at Phicol Williams Community Center, generating about $12,000 annually in revenue for the City.
Council also allocated $6 million in American Rescue Act monies for the proposed “Triangle Property” revitalization project. The project is a mixed income, mixed use redevelopment in the southwest that is transit-oriented.
Earlier, Council as the CRA Board authorized borrowing money for this redevelopment against a pledge of tax revenues in that area. County approval is required for the loan process. The loan is for property acquisition, relocation of residents, and construction adjacent to the transit-way.
The motion is not for project approval but to enable the planning to proceed. The intent is to qualify for ederal funding and to find a private development partner.
As part of this process, the CRA approved a contract with Glass Land Services for $672,500 to acquire right-of-way properties and to relocate existing residents and businesses. The amount includes Glass Land’s fee of $85,000.
Staff recommendation for engineering services for the new Sports Complex Park was approved at a cost of $657,000. The design concentrates on a large new soccer field with lights and plans for a nearby performance stage. Most of the money for Phase I of this new park is to be provided through grants.
Council spent $198,745 with a contingency of $15,000 for restroom renovations at JD Redd Park and Roby George Park.
On May 11, severe weather caused flooding at the Cybrarium site requiring the City to file a claim with its insurance carrier. Council accepted the $169,503 claims settlement necessary to repair the facility.
Council approved designation of the U.S. Bicycle Route 15 through a 0.2 mile section of Homestead along NE Fourth Street. Additional engineering services for the Biscayne Everglades Greenway Trail were approved for $35,340.
The City signed a water tank management service agreement for the City’s three water tanks in 2015. Staff was able to renew the contract for another eight year at the existing price of $1,194,240 saving significant money. The contract provides for annual wash-outs of the tanks, disinfecting them, and repainting as required.
Council discussed the City’s water pressure, currently at 52 psi that is sufficient to provide residential water usage above the recommended twenty psi for the system.
In response to Council questions, staff agreed to notify Council when repainting is required so the issue of murals on the tanks at an additional cost could be considered.
