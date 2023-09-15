There is concern among Homestead city leaders and council members that a large landfill for building and construction debris could be placed near the Keys Gate golf course.
The project could involve about 200 acres and would be located in Florida City.
The Homestead Council is opposed to this project and so are the leaders of the Homestead Air Force Reserve Base. The leaders of the base are concerned that the large birds, usually turkey vultures, might collide with Air Force planes coming and going and possibly cause significant damage or even a crash.
Residents and Homestead leaders are concerned about the odors, noise, extensive truck traffic, negative effects on ground water and other pollution that such a landfill would bring. There is also concern about a large congregation of turkey vultures in the area.
A company known as Atlantic Civil owns the property immediately south of the Keys Gate Golf Course. The company has filed paperwork with Miami-Dade County to obtain a permit for a landfill, according to Mayor Steven Losner.
Losner said that Miami-Dade County could be the issuing agency for the permit for this landfill.
The debris to be placed there would involve building materials, but it would include organic material such as sod and tree debris. This has been known to attract various birds of prey. Most of these birds are known as turkey vultures which are large and could cause problems with aviation.
The leaders of Florida City have not received notice that Atlantic Civil wants to create a landfill on this site. Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace said the land the Homestead Council is concerned about is currently zoned for one house on five acres. It is not zoned for any type of waste dump.
Wallace said no one has come before the Commission to request a zoning change or to propose building anything on the land. A developer would have to come before the Commission to get approvals for a construction project of any kind. Wallace told the News Leader he is not sure who owns the property.
Vice Mayor Julio Guzman said a landfill project would be bad for Homestead and that he hopes it is not built there. He also believes that a large waste dump would attract many large birds which would be a safety problem for airplanes flying in and out of the Homestead Air Force Reserve Base. Guzman is confident that Florida City will oppose this project.
