On Tuesday September 6, a six-member Homestead City Council met as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board (CRA), Council’s monthly Committee of the Whole, and for the City’s first budget hearing (see related story below).
CRA proposed contracting with a private service to facilitate its residential rehabilitation grants program. The Director gave as an example grants approved in January that still have not been finalized.
Rebuilding Together was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, as a non-profit to facilitate project administration for rebuilding low-income, elderly, disabled, and veterans housing.
The Board approved $120,000 for the CRA’s façade repair and residential rehab programs where Rebuilding Together would do the paperwork. The grants are capped at $15,000 each. The administrator’s fee is fifteen percent of an award.
CRA’s Director said the funds are sufficient for about seven maximized grants with the contracted service fees.
In another item, the Board approved a $25,000 commercial enhancement grant for Head Hunterz, a barbering business in the southwest neighborhood. The grant would pay for new signs, landscaping, and air conditioning repairs. The long-time business owner is responsible for matching twenty-five percent of the award amount.
Council considered part of the City’s insurance package during its COW meeting.
Facing double digit premium increases, Councilmembers asked the local broker to explain the problem. They were told the cyber-insurance market, for example, is in chaos, subject to 2500 incidents a day mostly for ransomware attacks.
Most City premium increases were eighty percent or more versus Homestead’s 60.6 percent because the City has hardened its systems.
Cyber liability insurance was renewed for $70,250. Workers Compensation
excess coverage was placed for $247,000 (a 20.8% increase) while the City’s general liability coverage was renewed for $578,308 (a 14.58% increase).
Council approved a $14,000 increase for additional design, animation, and mural-work by the group creating a virtual reality experience at the Cybrarium. Most Councilmembers were captivated by the artwork where children search for clues on their phone or iPad to make the central Book Mountain bloom with augmented reality scenes. The original contract amount was for $63,000.
A $60,000 contract was approved for the Work At Home Vintage Employee company to assess risk management provisions of City agreements to ensure that proper insurance is required on all contracts.
Two $50,000 state grants not requiring matching funds were accepted by Council for Park playground renovations at J.D. Redd Park and at Mistretta Park including landscaping.
Florida’s Division of Arts & Culture awarded the Seminole Theatre $150,000 for four program performances, the matching funds requirement to be met through the Pinnacle Services management contract.
Council approved a $150,000 Community Development Block grant for a small business clinic program. Successful completion of the thirty hour program qualifies the up-to-twenty applicants a maximum $7,500 grant to build their capacity with successful business practices.
Council contracted with Minority Builders Coalition to build four homes on CRA-owned lots in the southwest neighborhood. Council approved the company’s application to the Community Contribution Tax Credit program permitting them to seek donations to lower housing costs and to provide closing cost assistance.
Finally, Council approved a traffic control agreement with Keys Gate Community Association to permit police to enforce traffic rules on the private roadways of that neighborhood.
