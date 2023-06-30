Homestead will soon have a large new development in the southwestern portion of the city. During their June 21st meeting, council approved a resolution to allow a site plan for the development of a new 67 townhome subdivision on 6.5 acres of land north of Lucy Street and south of Southwest 6th Street. It also granted tentative plat approval. The project will be built by D.R Horton and the community will be known as Villa Verde.
This is one of the first major housing projects in the southwest portion of Homestead for many years. The townhomes will be built in an area where many residents are struggling financially.
Melissa Tapanes Llahues, who represented D.R. Horton during the Council meeting, said the project will provide good opportunities for homeownership and that it will be an ideal location for families. It will be a planned urban neighborhood in an area that is vacant. The development will increase the housing stock in Homestead. She said the new homes will be priced in the low $400,000. Also Llahues said that D.R. Horton will be conducting workshops for first time homebuyers where individuals and families who want to buy homes can learn about the home buying process and how mortgages and financing actually works.
“This is the first new development in the southwest section of the city in many years,” said Council member Sean Fletcher. “They will be sold at market rate and we are excited to see a new developer come into the area and build homes.”
There is some concern that residents in southwest Homestead won’t be able to afford the homes planned for the development.
“We have to look for opportunities to market our city. This will improve our city,” said Fletcher.
Mayor Steven Losner is pleased with the project and believes it will help Homestead. “The project is on a vacant space. There is no product like this in Homestead and it will be an improvement to the area. The alternative is a stagnant slum.” he said.
Council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers said her concern was that the new development could result in gentrification of the area. She is concerned that lower income residents in the neighborhood won’t be able to afford the new homes.
“I work for the residents of this area and the concerns I have heard are about gentrification and the price point of these townhomes. The $400,000 is nowhere near within the reach of what many people in the southwest area can afford to pay for a home,” she said. “We need to meet with the people in the southwest. We need a townhall meeting on this.”
Vice Mayor Julio Guzman said that if different construction methods were used, the price points for the project could be lower. He suggested that modular buildings could be built, and different design materials could be used. Guzman acknowledged that the homes are priced based on a free market.
Council member Larry Roth said he recognizes that affordable housing is a major problem and that efforts should be made to create opportunities for affordable homeownership. “The conversation we need to have is how to start the cycle of affordable homeownership,” said Roth.
Council member Jenifer Baily said she is glad that a new development is coming to southwest Homestead but she wanted homes that would be of a higher caliber. She wanted the project to give residents a sense of living in a single family home. She also acknowledged that it is hard for people to afford new homes in Homestead. “We are going to continue working hard to provide first time homebuyer programs,” she said. “This is the lowest income section of the city. To ensure that our current residents aren’t forced out we want to make sure our residents are aware of the programs that are available for first time homebuyers.”
Cynthia Caldevilla, entitlement analyst for D.R. Horton said the project will benefit Homestead. “This falls in line for the area and we think it falls in line with what the southwest and redevelopment committee is looking for. We want to redevelop the area and bring good things to the community.”
She said that D.R. Horton offers help to first time home buyers who need help in going through the process of buying a home.
The Council agreed to an ordinance to approve an amendment to the previously approved Renaissance Planned Unit Development Master Development Plan as requested by CIP Group of Homestead to permit a self-service carwash use in the Commercial POD located southeast of the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike.
