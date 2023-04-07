During the Homestead Council meeting on March 29th, Council passed an ordinance to raise the fees that are being charged to service dumpsters that are used by businesses.
The increase the businesses will see will depend on the size of the dumpster. The disposal fee for the consumer price has increased by 90 percent and businesses have not seen a major increase in solid waste disposal fees.
“This is the first rate in increase for commercial solid waste in 15 years,” said Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
Council agreed to pass an ordinance to amend the budget for the solid waste fund for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022 and ending September 30, 2023 by increasing the total budgeted revenues and expenditures by $930,000.
Also, Council discussed the privatization of trash and recycling disposal in some new developments. Some council members believe privatization is needed to accommodate the new developments. Others say the existing city personnel involved in waste removal should be given the chance to meet the growing population. Council will seek more analysis on whether or not privatization would work.
More hotel rooms may soon be coming to Homestead. Council passed on first reading an ordinance that will allow for a new 63,000 square foot addition to the Hampton Inn Hotel. They will add an extended stay hotel. It will be seven stories tall and include extended stay rooms.
Concerns were raised by Council members about having people who have not undergone background checks staying for a long time in the hotel. The developer said there are no state laws requiring background check guests and that this is unlikely because the rooms are too expensive for a long stay for most people. It would be about $5,000 a month for a relatively small apartment with a large bed.
A customer for the extended stay hotel might be a member of the Air Force working on a long-term assignment at the base or a business executive also on a long-term assignment.
This development will mean the elimination of 18 townhome units on the property. The property is located near Exit Two off the Florida Turnpike.
The Council agreed to a resolution granting a site plan for the development of a 20,252 square foot building consisting of a medical center and two retail spaces. It was the site of the former Greenstone Hotel. It will be located at 304 North Krome Avenue. The developer is Castellanos at Coral Way.
The Council passed on second reading an ordinance that will allow the placement of billboards along the Turnpike corridor. The billboards must adhere to certain spacing requirements and maintenance requirements as set by Miami-Dade County, Florida Department of Transportation and City of Homestead regulations.
The Council passed an ordinance on first reading an ordinance involving master meters that will improve how the City does utility billing at various mobile home parks in Homestead. There will be a master meter at each park to ensure that water billing is done fairly. In the private system maintained by the park owners there have been problems because meters are old and malfunctioning and there are underground leaks. There has been unaccounted for consumption of water and sometimes the meters are not accessible for city staff to read.
The City will read the master meter and then bill the park manager for the entire amount that passes through the meter. It will be up the park manager to account for the entire amount that passes through the meter and allocate the cost to the tenants. The park cannot charge a mark up on the cost of the water, according to Assistant City Manager Good.
The Council passed on first reading an increase in fees for code violations. The goal is to make it cost prohibitive for illegal dumping of trash and debris.
A first violation would be for $1,000 but could be reduced to $500 at the discretion of a special magistrate. An offender would have to appear before the special magistrate. Multiple violations would mean fines of up to $5000.
The goal is to make it very expensive for people who dump illegally. City leaders have found that some people have been willing to pay a small fine if they are caught dumping trash in open lots rather than pay to have it dumped legally, according to Good.
Women who are active and play leadership roles in organizations in Homestead were honored before the meeting. It was in honor of Women’s History Month.
They were recognized and complimented for their efforts. The women included leaders of non-profit organizations, business executives, leaders of faith groups and leaders in city government and military personnel.
Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers hosted the recognition and praised the hard work and effort the women have made for the community. “Thanks for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Fairclough-Staggers said it is important for women to have passion and be purpose driven women. “All of us have power and all of us strength. I want women to take up their space. Don’t shy away from taking up your space. We have space on the dais, government, and business. Take up your space. I want you to know your life is a reference point for so many women. The seeds you sow will allow young women to blossom.”
She encouraged the women being honored to empower young women in the community.
Councilwoman Erica Avila said, “I feel it is essential to highlight individuals who have sacrificed their time, treasure and talent. They have put in sweat equity in the community and their career fields. I know a lot of women are trying to do their best with what we have got. No is not in our vocabulary. It is nice to have a moment of recognition and I hope young girls are able to see what strong, capable and dedicated women are like. We are passionate, we are dedicated, and we are continuing to grow, learn and improve.”
Avila was one of the women who were honored. In addition to serving on council, she has a career in mortgage financing, is a military wife and has three children. “You have to work to keep a balance,” she said.
Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey was also honored and said, “I thought the recognition was fabulous. It is nice that these women were recognized. A lot of these women do things behind the scene and they are not in the front. Many are educators, leaders of religious organizations or leaders of non-profits,” said Bailey. “To be a success, you need to love what you do. These women often have to multitask and make time for family and friends.”
Kametra Driver, executive director of the Homestead CRA was also among the women honored. Driver said she was pleased to see women being honored for the work they are doing in the community.
The recognition event was decorated with flowers and there was an upbeat feeling in the Council chambers. Each woman was called by name and asked to stand in front of the dais. After everyone had been called, there was a large group of women in front of the dais.
Fairclough-Staggers was honored for her service on the Council. She has been a community leader since she was a young woman.
A proclamation was unveiled, and March 29 was named Patricia Fairclough-Staggers Day in Homestead.
