Homestead Council is discussing the first phase of new developments at the Homestead Sports Complex.
After discussion during the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, the Council directed staff to bring back refined concepts for the new soccer field, running track, a new building that will contain a concession area and rest rooms and an events stage. Staff will be looking at various color schemes for the building. They will also study various design concepts. The work will cost between $7.9 million and $12.5 million.
“We should allow the people of Homestead to vote on the design for this project. We should use online surveys to see what people really want,” said Councilwoman Erica Avila. She also asked city staff to look at options for naming rights to help generate revenue.
“I think that its motivating to see the first steps come to the dais for decision making. I support the project overall because the east side is lacking recreational space for our families,” said Avila. “It is important that we try to incorporate as many sports as we can in our design concept and ensure that we have a robust maintenance budget to keep it up to par and meeting the needs of the community.”
Councilman Sean Fletcher was unable to attend the meeting. He said, “This is a project I spearheaded. My number one priority is to develop the park and turn it into a regional park for South Dade. I want it to be the number one park in Miami-Dade County.”
Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey did not attend the meeting, but she said, “We have put our two cents in on what we think and now it should be left up to the community. We had surveys go out. I hope to see youth sports or different things. We need to make sure we are filling all those gaps.
There was also discussion about code compliance regarding residents who park their commercial trucks and recreational vehicles in their yards.
“I would like staff to able to identify potential city owned property in and around commercial and industrials zones that could provide for parking solutions for truck drivers. I feel truck drivers are essential workers and this could be a win-win, providing for a cure for the code violation and generate funds for the city. We would have to identify the land where trucks could be parked,” said Avilla. “I am concerned about residents parking their cars on swales causing damage and blight.”
She also expressed concern about people living in recreational vehicles so more people can live on a property. This indicates a need for more housing for middle income families.
There is also concern about improper trash dumping. “We have to find a way to direct charge offenders for illegally dumping construction and landscaping debris in our neighborhoods,” said Avilla.
“I recommended that we study the code compliance zones and make sure whatever plan we have on code compliance is strategic, studied and aggressive. We should study other municipalities and how they are fixing their problems in this area.”
Fletcher is also concerned about trash dumping. “We are attempting to catch those who are doing this, and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent possible. We have been meeting with residents on this issue.”
During the COW meeting, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers took to time to recognize the hard work of code compliance officers.
The Council voted to add the turnpike underpass mural to the art plan for the city. This mural would show scenes from the Everglades, Bayfront, the Speedway and other local scenery.
