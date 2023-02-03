During the January 25th Council Meeting, the Council approved a resolution to allow for the development of a 4,899 square foot 7-11convenience store with six ancillary self-service gas pumps.
There will also be a 4,743 square foot restaurant to be known as Mario’s with a 1,186 square foot outdoor seating area and coffee window.
This project will be located on about 2 acres of land north of Northeast Eighth Street (Campbell Drive) and south of Northeast 11th Street.
The Council agreed to an ordinance to amend the comprehensive plan future land use map designation of an approximately 8.73 acre parcel of land from light commercial use to medium density residential use for property located on the southwest corner of Southwest 162nd Avenue and East Mowry Drive. This land will be used for the Machado Groves development. The goal is to build townhomes.
The first steps needed for approval of bthe project to be known as Keys Gate II were discussed. The Council agreed to allow for zoning changes that will move the project forward.
When complete, the project will include 1,300 homes. The homes will be a mixture of single family homes and townhomes.
A representative from Lennar Homes made a presentation to the Council that showed that the project will include extensive areas of green space and a redeveloped 18-hole golf course.
The proposed golf course will be smaller than before but will include a miniature golf course, driving range, putting green, new cart pathways and other amenities.
There will be a full clubhouse for golfers and social events. There will be a swimming pool and tennis courts.
A hotel that had been part of the original plan will not be included.
This project is considered a part of the final build out of the Keys Gate development which is part of the Villages of Homestead Development of Regional Impact. This is part of a large master plan created by the City of Homestead in the 1970s.
Because it was such as large scale development they went through a DRI process which is different from traditional zoning and review process. This allows for a different type of evaluation because of how large the development is.
It is considered the last large area of land in Homestead that is available for single family homes and townhomes, according to Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
This item will come before the Council again in March for site plan approval.
Also during the meeting, Homestead Councilperson Erica Avila introduced a resolution to encourage support for people who want to continue farming in Homestead. She wants people with an interest in agriculture to know what resources are available to help them.
Councilperson Jenifer Bailey was supportive and said that efforts should be made to encourage Homestead farmers to consider continuing farming rather than selling their land to developers. She would like to look for ways to encourage farmers to remain farming.
The resolution passed and efforts will be made to encourage farmers to consider staying and actively farming the land.
Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Losner initialized discussion of the privatization of some trash and recyclable removal. The question was raised if new developments in the City could be served by private trash removal companies. There was also discussion about problems with trash removal in older neighborhoods and trailer parks.
