Should private trash collectors work in Homestead?
Mayor Steven Losner believes there may be a need for private trash collection contractors in the City.
With large numbers of new housing units planned for the City, it has been difficult for city workers to keep up with all of the trash removal and this may become even more difficult in the future. With a 1,300 unit development and other housing and business developments being planned, there are growing concerns that trash pickup may become a problem.
Efforts are being made to schedule routes for drivers so that their driving schedules are more consistent and comfortable for them.
Also, camera systems are being installed so if the city gets a complaint from a resident that their trash can was not emptied, they can see what actually happened. This system is also being implemented for safety.
Last year, someone put a propane tank in the recycle bin. It was picked up and this led to a truck catching on fire. The driver was not injured and the fire was quickly put out.
Having a system that catches something questionable will alert the driver and it will allow the City to see who dumped a recycle item or trash improperly.
Another problem is illegal dumping. There have been complaints that landscapers and construction companies are dumping debris and trash illegally. This has been a problem in the southwest and northwest neighborhoods. They are ungated and it is easier for people to gain access, according to Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
To service the growing population of Homestead, Mayor Losner has asked that the City explore the option of allowing private waste removal companies to service new developments.
“We would make a decision as to whether a private hauler is needed,” said Losner.
Homestead staff is working to establish a threshold as to the development size that could require a private trash hauler. This could be anywhere from six to ten or 100 houses. The question will be what makes it commercially viable and not onerous on homeowners.
The form this could take would provide for a franchise fee that haulers would pay to the city. This would be done on an individual basis with each hauler, according to Good.
The company that would get the contract for trash removal would depend on the needs of the development and would be decided by the housing development. It would not be under the direction of the Homestead administration.
The City has hired two additional trash truck drivers and has purchased an additional two trucks to keep up with the current demand for waste removal.
“At the end of the day, it will be up to the Council whether this item on private haulers moves forward or not,” said Good.
Homestead has applied for federal and state grants to improve capacity for pump station 22. The total project cost is $4.9 million.
The City has invested about $300,000 into the engineering and design. The City hopes to receive grant money rather than have to spend City money for the work.
This will help businesses in the area continue to grow.
Businesses have asked for more capacity from the Miami-Dade County Department of Environment and Resource Management DERM) that oversees water and sewer among other items.
For example, if a restaurant wants to expand its size to serve more customers, it will use more water and sewer services and have to expand its capacity, according to Good.
