Homestead City Council met in scheduled session on Wednesday March 18 but excluded the public as a caution against the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
The decision to hold the meeting but exclude the public and most City staff was made the day before. Council’s printed agenda stated the meeting could be viewed on the City access channel or City web site.
Public comments were accepted if emailed to publiccomments@cityofhomestead.com or to esewell@cityofhomestead.com by the end of the day. Elizabeth Sewell is the City’s Chief Clerk. Comments were limited to 400 words. Name and address were requested for the record. Mayor Steve Losner said comments would be reflected in the meeting minutes.
City Manager Cate McCaffrey said the State of Emergency had to be confirmed by Council per City Code. As submitted March 17, the Declaration permits subsequent executive orders under City Code plus ensuring executive orders by Florida and Miami-Dade County could be followed and implemented.
The truncated Council meeting lasted about 21 minutes. Principal
business was unanimous adoption of the Consent Agenda from the prior week’s COW meeting. Those issues included renewal of the City’s property insurance for the year, funding of Cybrarium attractions and purchase of a library collection, and setting a sale of surplus City property.
Five land development issues were deleted from the Council agenda. One deferred item was the controversial application to allow Copart of Connecticut to locate a salvage yard in the Park of Commerce.
Also deferred were applications for a large industrial warehouse, a restaurant east of US1, and a single family home in a multiple apartment zone at NE Third Avenue.
The Declaration of Emergency due to the health risk of COVID-19
followed the President’s national emergency statement on March 13, Florida Governor’s order on March 9, and Miami-Dade Mayor’s declaration on March 11.
Manager McCaffrey said, “These are uncharted waters but we are making every effort to ensure the safety of our staff, residents and businesses. We will continue to keep you updated on closures, mandates, resources, and other relevant information.”
Residents were encouraged to sign up to receive direct emails through the City website. A City hotline was set for service by the end of the week at (305) 224-4438.
“Recognizing that public contact needs to be curtailed, the City will be operating on a modified schedule throughout our departments,” added McCaffrey. “Essential services are continuing to provide uninterrupted service.”
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said, “Breakfast and lunches are being served at our public schools and many of our charter schools.
To find locations, look at Superintendent Carvalho’s social media pages or email me. These are meals that will go to waste if not used and there are a lot of them.”
Mayor Steve Losner announced plans to coordinate assistance with the successful United Methodist Church food pantry so the six hundred families served could continue to use the service.
“There will be a huge recovery process after this is all over,” said Councilmember Larry Roth. “The state of Florida has a website for struggling businesses that may need bridge loans to stay running:
Councilmember Erica Avila said a survey for business damage assessment at www.Floridadisaster.biz could help determine damages due to a disaster. “The South Dade Chamber of Commerce also has a wealth of information for businesses going through a challenge,” she said.
Mayor Losner finished Council’s agenda by appointing Bradley Compton to the Planning and Zoning Board, Kelly Denham to the Police Pension Board, and all seven members of the Public Art Committee each named by individual Council members.
Before adjournment, the Mayor spoke about having an informal Council roundtable to understand “bigger picture philosophical discussions by members on a host of issues.”
“At such time as we’re able to come together again, we should have an informal public meeting on ideas on a range of topics without being in the context of a specific proposal,” he said.
“I understand from the attorneys that we’re awaiting direction from the Governor on how we might be able to continue meetings remotely,”
concluded Mayor Losner. “Technology is ahead of the statutes with regard to open government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.