Homestead City Council moved briskly through business issues at the committee of the whole (COW) meeting on Tuesday December 10, 2019.
A three year contract for HVAC services at the Seminole Theatre for $111,653 prompted Mayor Steve Losner to ask if it would be less costly to train City staff to perform the same functions.
Acting City Manager Cate McCaffrey said local companies had been asked but said they couldn’t perform the necessary maintenance. McCaffrey thought training staff for the maintenance was worth looking into if it didn’t void the warranty. The Mayor said this was one of the hidden subsidies for the Seminole Theatre above and beyond the annual bond payments. This City expense is not borne by the theatre operating company. Councilmember Sean Fletcher asked why the contract had to be for three years. Staff said this was an effort to save annual costs. A vote was deferred to the Council meeting next week in anticipation of information on annual costs and the possibility of staff training for the maintenance.
HUD requires an annual performance report from Homestead because it receives a community development block grant each year. The CAPER prepared for 2018/2019 said over 50% of the City was low-income requiring large measures of social services.
Mayor Losner asked about the 2013-2017 goal of rehabilitating 120 single family homes when in fact only thirteen were done.
Consultant Calvin Knowles said the City’s priorities were altered to fund projects other than housing and that the Cybrarium had a lot to do with it.
Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers asked about notification for STEM programming as part of the City’s new goals and was told its being advertised with responses expected in January.
The CAPER to HUD prepared by staff was approved unanimously.
Council approved the purchase of two Toro Sand Pro infield groomers for the City’s baseball fields at a cost of $51,078. The Mayor asked a local landscaper about the equipment and was told its “shot”. Manager McCaffrey agreed that Toro was the only company with the required specialized equipment.
The federal government requires a hazardous chemical risk management and safety program for the City’s water treatment facilities. The chlorine risk management process costs $63,000 and general risk management for the water systems costs $136,700. The program prepares anti-terrorism planning and guards against cyber threats.
City staff assured that the Mayor that no costly remediation program was likely to result but the process was federally mandated. Council approved both items unanimously.
Council spent $95,129 for a new control panel at the Renaissance substation as part of a general upgrade of the electrical systems in the east. A further $189,472 was approved for non-redundant back-up electric control servers and software.
A tennis academy managed by a private contractor was approved for J.D. Redd Park. An RFP had been issued with only this one respondent. The City hopes to recoup $24,000 in income over five years with the clinic. Councilmember Stephen Shelley said similar programs had been tried before with limited success but he was hopeful this would succeed.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey asked staff to add the tennis services to a list of all the different services offered by City parks. Staff agreed to amend the Park & Rec Handbook which is also offered online.
Council also agreed to waive $1800 in fees for use of the Phicol Williams Community Center for the third Saturday of the month for the entire year to accommodate the Adoptive & Foster Parents Association training. The renewed program was praised for the work it does with both the parents and the children.
