Homestead residents will soon have some new, high-quality restaurants to enjoy.
The Homestead Council approved a project known as Midtown Homestead. The Council created a hospital area overlay. This is for properties that abut Campbell Drive from the Turnpike eastward to the Urban Development Boundary Line.
The minimum property size for a project allowed under this code must be at least 5 acres. It is referred to as a hospital overlay because it allows amenities that are beneficial to people who work at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.
One component of the overlay is higher density which means more units per acre. It allows up to ten percent of those units to be only 450 square feet.
This project provides 354 market rate apartments. There are no market rate apartments in Homestead now.
It will be marketed to military personnel who serve at the Homestead Air Reserve Base, people who work at the hospital and professionals in the community.
A large workforce comes into the area for outage work at Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station, according to Mayor Steve Losner.
Midtown Homestead will have four restaurants including Miller’s Ale House, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, Shake Shack and a yet to be identified restaurant. There will be retail stores, and the 354 apartments at the rear of the property.
City leaders are pleased with this because it will bring restaurants that residents want to see in Homestead.
“We have known that residents want more places for dining and entertainment,” said Losner. He was against allowing higher density and smaller units. “The unit size is half what we allow now. I don’t think that density is beneficial for that area or that it was crucial to bringing the restaurants to the area. We have a population mass that would support those restaurants without the higher density.”
This project will be the first market rate, luxury apartment complex to be built in Homestead. It is not affordable housing.
“We have people who work in Homestead who want luxury apartments.” said Councilmember Larry Roth. “This will allow for other types of development in that area.”
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey is pleased. “This will be a really good addition to the area. I am a fan of mixed used development. There will be some good restaurants. I believe the developer will do a good job,” said Bailey.
Councilmember Erica Avila is looking forward to it. “This will be the first 100 percent market rate rental development here. I want to see a successful, mixed-use development,” she said.
The Council approved a site plan and a tentative plat to allow the construction of 74 single family homes on builder’s half acres in western Homestead. The approval had been delayed until the developer D.R. Horton went to the adjoining three neighborhoods to discuss with the people there how traffic would be managed, and others concerns with a new development.
The lots, including roadways, will be 17,000 square feet to more than 21,000 square feet.
“They will be single family homes on large lots. They will be premium homes. We don’t have this on the west of the town. It will be good for the city. It is a housing product we don’t have,” said Losner.
“This project will attract quality residents to the area who will appreciate the agricultural influence,” said Avila.
The Council agreed to a resolution to grant a variance, as requested by Modwash, to allow a 3.072 square foot stand-alone, self-service car wash at 2950 Northeast 8th Street. The car wash will be located on a 10.75 acre parcel of land also known as the Oasis Publix Plaza. It will provide an amenity that has not been there before.
