A new and very large housing development and golf course will be coming to Homestead.
During the April 19th Homestead Council meeting, council agreed to a resolution to grant tentative plat approval and site plan approval to Keys Gate III Trust for the development of a new 1,287 dwelling unit residential subdivision on about 206 acres of land. The project is located within the Villages of Homestead Development of Regional Impact south of Canal Drive and north of South 352 Street.
This is the last major development that will be built in the DRI that was created in the 1970s. There will be single family townhomes and villas and an 18-hole executive golf course that will be built on the grounds of the former Keys Gate Golf Club. It will be a smaller course. The existing club house will be rebuilt. The new restaurant, golf shop and golf course will be open to the public. The public will be able to purchase membership into the golf club and enjoy the entire facility.
“This has been a long time in coming,” said Zackery Good, assistant city manager. “It will be a large development.”
Also, the Council approved an additional subdivision within Keys Gates for 51 single family homes on about 10 acres of land with the DRI.
Council member Sean Fletcher said. “This opens a long closed recreational opportunity and a restaurant for people to visit. The homes will provide additional new, single-family townhomes and villas. It will provide initial impact fees for parks, police and public works and long-term ad valorum tax revenues for Homestead.”
Residents may notice more people in the area. “There will be some additional traffic congestion, but the City remains confident in working with the County to alleviate those issues in coming years.” Said Fletcher Council member Erica Avila said, “This development means another attraction for families and visitors to enjoy and close out of the DRI. This will be good for Homestead. The homes are a completion of a prior plan to build that is finally coming to a completion. There will be a beautiful new clubhouse, restaurant and golf course that will be open to the public,” she said.
Keys Gate is under an old form of approval known as a DRI. In the 70’s the DRI was approved and, over the years, the total number of units under the cap has been reduced. The 1,287 units are all that was remaining.
The current Council did not create the right to build the units because of the cap. The Council only approved the placement of those units. The right already existed. It was tied into the rehabilitation of a golf course and a club house, according to Mayor Steven Losner.
“There was a commitment and a mechanism for funding to ensure the clubhouse, which has been the site of charity events and parties. The clubhouse will be renovated. Those who like to play golf will have another place to play. There will be another community venue and restaurant open to the public,” said Losner.
The impact fees the project will generate will benefit parks and roads.
“The public will be able to play golf and there will be a clubhouse where people can enjoy a 19th hole,” said Mayor Steven Losner. “There will be more traffic and a need for more city services, but the developer has a right to build there.”
Following comments by residents, many of whom were concerned about the realities of more traffic and more congestion because of a new housing development, the Council approved a rezoning request by D.R. Horton of an approximately 37-acre parcel of land from agricultural district to one family, one-half acre estate zoning district. This is for a property located on the northeast corner of SW 304th Street and SW 192 Avenue.
The developer’s site plan and tentative plat approvals were deferred to the June meeting.
There was concern that the project as proposed would not be compatible with the surrounding community. D.R. Horton had wanted to build a development of 75 one story dwelling units. During the presentation, a representative of the developer showed several home models that include areas for gardening.
“The product they wanted to build was superior, like nothing in Homestead now. With the deferral, D.R. Horton will have a chance to reconfigure the lots,” said Losner.
The Council agreed to a site plan approval and tentative replat approval as requested by Homestead Treasures 26 for the development of a 63,039 square foot hotel wing consisting of 98 hotel rooms for the existing Hampton Inn Hotel. It will be located on about 3.80 acres of land located southeast of the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and north of 312th Street (Campbell Drive).
