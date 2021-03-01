The Homestead Police Department captured and arrested five men in relation to an elaborate scheme to steal several thousand feet of underground copper wire belonging to AT&T.
The subjects would cut the copper wire and quickly cap the wire as to not alert AT&T of the damage. They would then wait several days to insure that AT&T was unaware of the damage to the copper wire.
The subjects, dressed as AT&T workmen wearing construction outfits including hardhats and fluorescent vest, would then respond to that location with several trucks and equipment resembling the vehicles and equipment that one would see working on the side of the roads. Together they would use the heavy equipment to pull the underground copper wiring.
The copper wire taken in Homestead was valued at approximately $30,000.00 when recycled. As per AT&T, the repairs would cost an excess of $100,000.00.
What the subjects did not count on was that Homestead Police Detectives developed an M.O. from a prior theft in Homestead and provided the information to patrol officers. On Saturday evening, a vigilant Homestead Police Officer observed the subjects posing as a work crew in the facinity of NE 11th St. and 1332 Old Dixie Hwy, Homestead. The officer who had seen the information on the subjects and surveilled them while requesting back up. The officer’s instincts paid off when all five subjects were stopped in the process of stealing the underground copper wiring.
Pursuant to the investigation, five subjects were arrested and face numerous charges. Two of the subjects have prior arrest with Miami Dade County Police for the same crimes. Two firearms were also located in the possession of a convicted felon who most likely face federal charges.
