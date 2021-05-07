Homestead resident, 2018 South Dade HS and 2014 Keys Gate Charter School grad Hannah Voss, now a Music Performance Major at the University of South Florida has received the 2020-21 Presser Undergraduate Scholar Award.
The award is presented annually to a student entering his or her senior year who has shown extraordinary musical and academic accomplishments. The Presser award is considered the most prestigious undergraduate award in music and is provided by the Presser Foundation that awards annual scholarships, grants and funds for the furthering of music education and music in America. The recipient is one who has grown individually and has contributed earnestly to the success of their School of Music.
This Award is an honor and the recipient, in his/her senior year, is to be known as a Presser Scholar.
When notified of the award Voss responded “I am excited and surprised, so many of my fellow musicians are worthy of this award. It was an honor just to be nominated.” Voss then added,” I would like to thank Jessica Amores who when at Keys Gate Charter School initiated my love for band and clarinet, Scott Davis and Alejandro Guardia of South Dade HS for their support and continuing mentorship and Calvin Falwell for pushing me to achieve my highest level of potential at USF. Last and most certainly not least I thank my family. My brother Thomas and big sister Lily who both bring me joy and inspire me, my ‘other sister,’ roommate and best friend Nikki Dufresne and
especially my Mom, Audrey who has never failed to give me the words of encouragement and, of course, rides to and from rehearsals and
auditions I’ve needed throughout the years. If it wasn’t for my Mom’s endless love and support, I wouldn’t be pursuing what I love.”
