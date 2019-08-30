National Weather Service officials have recertified Homestead, Florida as a StormReady community. The StormReady program helps community leaders and residents better prepare for hazardous weather and flooding. The City of Homestead was first certified as a StormReady community in 2012 for its strong commitment to implement the infrastructure and systems needed to save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.
“We are pleased to have been designated as a Storm Ready Community by the National Weather Service,” said Homestead Emergency Manager Stephen Taylor.
“Homestead is very much aware of the importance of saving lives and property through communication, mitigation, and community preparedness before, during, and after a severe weather event.”
Among the topics and systems reviewed during the recertification were: community awareness and preparedness activities, local warning dissemination, storm damage reporting, storm related activation procedures, media and public relations, and communications.
To be recognized as StormReady, a community must maintain a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center; have more than one way to receive National Weather Service warnings and to alert the public; be able to monitor local weather and flood conditions; conduct community preparedness programs; and ensure hazardous weather and flooding are addressed in formal emergency management plans, which include training SKYWARN® weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
For more information, www.cityofhomestead.com/preparedness.
