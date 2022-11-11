In the final stages of preparation for the grand re-opening of Losner Park, Homestead Mayor Steven Losner was available Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to preview features of the latest in downtown revitalization.
“It will be worth the wait,” he said. Supply chain and labor shortage issues have been factors in the delayed opening. “When people come and see it, at first they will be shocked in a good way to see this caliber of park exists in Homestead,” he added.
His prediction of the response was proven accurate Saturday, November 5, 2022, as the crowd began to gather on Krome Avenue at 4:00 p.m., in prelude to the ribbon cutting. Food trucks were set up and a DJ interspersed information about upcoming activities with lively music. Dancers from Paramount Dance Studios added to the on-street entertainment with some of their routines.
Temporary barriers did still provide partial views into the area that has almost tripled in size. More than 150 types of native plants, many of which are low maintenance, provide a sample of the local ecosystem and added shade. Although renovations have been funded solely through impact fees and grants, the scale of the original architectural design has been modified.
“The large water feature and idea for a restaurant almost doubled the costs,” the Mayor previously explained. “We voted in Council to not pursue that yet. We’ve put our money on the important elements for now.”
A few families already knew about the impressive playground to accommodate different age groups with swings and slides for younger children and other sections for climbing adventure. Camila Varcarcel, Public Information Officer, had been in the park in October for a photography session to promote the big celebration and they invited children to have a chance to try out the playground. “This is the best park ever,” was said more than once.
On Saturday the time for official remarks approached and the Mayor’s mother, Mrs. William Losner, was among dignitaries on stage for the opening moments of the park originally established in 1998 in tribute to the Losner family which has made countless contributions to the community for generations.
In planning for the event, “to have something for everyone,” the Homestead Everglades Safari augmented reality app allowed adults and children alike to learn about native fauna and flora of the Everglades through a “Pokemon Go!” style mobile game. Vendors were set up in a Craft Market with local, handmade items, and the stage was set for the concert to be headlined by Journeys former lead vocalist Steve Augeri.
Young Jayden Pons was enthusiastic in his response about what his favorite part of the park was. “The playground is the best.” His mother added, “This has been a great family event, we’ve been here almost five hours longer than we planned.”
Sarw Hernandez was with her family and friends and when asked about the Grand Reopening she said, “This is our first event here since moving to Homestead and I’m so impressed. There is something for everyone both kids and adults. We felt safe letting the kids run around. We’ll definitely be back for the Christmas Tree Lighting.”
A fireworks display brought the exciting night toward a close, yet the day-to-day use is just beginning.
During the park preview the week prior, Debbie Ycl had stepped outside as she does every day in watching the transformation of the park. She is a longtime member of Start Off Smart, the non-profit agency that serves residents of South Miami-Dade County, and their office is in the Homestead Police Department to facilitate the close work they do with them. “I love it; I love that it’s here in downtown Homestead,” she said. “I see the flowers and butterflies and I’ve already seen some caterpillars on the milkweed. This is going to be so good for people.”
