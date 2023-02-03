On Friday, January 27th, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner hosted a birthday celebration marking the 110 years since the City’s founding.
Mayor Losner told the crowd of present and former city officials and employees as well as a number of descendants of the earliest residents of the city, “Homestead has come a long way and it’s interesting to note there are more of us here today than the 26 who were actually present to vote for the incorporation 110 years ago to the day.”
When it came time for the singing of Happy Birthday Mayor Losner was joined by former Mayor Roscoe Warren, City Councilmembers Jenifer Bailey, Sean Fletcher and Larry Roth to lead the song.
Afterwards, Former Mayor Roscoe Warren took a moment to reflect about the historic day. “I admire the founders of the City of Homestead in many ways. We were one of the few cities with the vision to be completely independent, our own power, hospital, water. We had complete control over our own destiny.”
Members of some of the four-plus generation Homestead families such as that of long-time Mayor William Dickinson were able to attend. Lillian Dickinson, Linda Dickinson, Susan Gilbert (Dickinson), and Ali Pichardo of the family, who also works at City Hall, joined in celebration.
Others were Robert Fuchs, Barbara Prozillo, whose family history includes the Campbells, Hornes, and Sullivans. Deeana Sekel, granddaughter of former Mayor Musselwhite, and daughter of former Police Chief Snider was also present.
William Bryant, whose grandfather, Charlie Bryant was in 1923 the first Homestead Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty, took time from the busy Rodeo Weekend to be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.